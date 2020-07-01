Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 2,571 TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TCP opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

