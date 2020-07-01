Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 299.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aphria were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the first quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 32.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 42.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aphria alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.50 to $9.85 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

NYSE:APHA opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria Inc has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.74 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.