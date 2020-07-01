Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 212.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,617.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,683.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,970. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

