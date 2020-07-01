Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 517.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after buying an additional 1,666,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,845,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,361,000 after buying an additional 870,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of SERV opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.