Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 352.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,632,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,964 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 274.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,011,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,046.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 718,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 655,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.92 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

