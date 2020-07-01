Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,277 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 5,692.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 95,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Workiva by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Workiva by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

