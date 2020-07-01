Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,214 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 1,294.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 22.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $37,113.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,783,344 shares in the company, valued at $543,776,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,828,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,677,170.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 715,914 shares of company stock worth $9,140,445. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

