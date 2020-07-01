Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $2,358,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 24.8% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 221,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,017 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 137,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,826,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.88. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

