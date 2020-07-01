Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $67,000 Stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 344.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

CYBR opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

