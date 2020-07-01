Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $69,000 Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7,277.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

