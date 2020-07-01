Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $71,000 Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 36,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $9,572,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

