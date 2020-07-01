Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

