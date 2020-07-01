Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $76,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 204.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

