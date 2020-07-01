Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 198.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Capri were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

