Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $67,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 123,511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $787.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

