Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess? by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $652.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $260.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

