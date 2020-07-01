Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

