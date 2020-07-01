Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 111,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 182.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter.

GO opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. UBS Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,648.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $2,356,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,645,963 shares of company stock worth $579,471,221 over the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

