Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 174 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 79.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $246.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.30. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $257.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

