Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 4,000 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 959,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 923,895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 859,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,101,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.16.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.