Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 273.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

