Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 103 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP stock opened at $710.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $672.37 and a 200-day moving average of $643.72. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $747.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $725.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.