Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,792 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $10,336,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,770,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 3,517.0% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 619,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 602,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 111.4% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 322,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 169,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

CAR stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.