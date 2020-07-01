Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,915 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 241.9% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $3,433,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $135.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

