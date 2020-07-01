Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,077 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 314,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,145,000 after acquiring an additional 144,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.