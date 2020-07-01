Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 784 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dell were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

DELL stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

