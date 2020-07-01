Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $67,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.96 million, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

