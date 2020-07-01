Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 295,409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

NYSE:F opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

