Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.50

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 651500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $60,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $186,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,589.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trupanion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,918,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trupanion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,964,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.