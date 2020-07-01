Two Sigma Investments LP Has $164,000 Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ACCO opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $654.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

