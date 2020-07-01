Two Sigma Investments LP Has $194,000 Stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $366.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

