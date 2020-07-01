Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,294 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $446.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DCOM shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

