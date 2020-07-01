Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Strongbridge Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $6,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 354,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 135,490 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

SBBP opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $221.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.59. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 181.82%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.