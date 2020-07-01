UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 394.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

AQUA opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 2.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

