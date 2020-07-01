Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $49,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $169.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.