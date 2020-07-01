Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Up 6.5%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65, 794,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 967,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Unisys by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

