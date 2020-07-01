Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) COO Ronald Woll Sells 57,372 Shares

Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) COO Ronald Woll sold 57,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $14,343.00.

OTCMKTS DOFSQ opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Valaris plc has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

