Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Vicor worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vicor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109,991 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Vicor by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $133,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $796,238.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,282,116.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

