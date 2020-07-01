Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.55. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 9,039,283 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. The company’s revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $20,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,360,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,430,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

