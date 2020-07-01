VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

