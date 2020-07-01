Webster Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.