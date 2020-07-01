Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $546.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at $278,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $179,042 and have sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

