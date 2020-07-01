Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

USB stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $5,529,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

