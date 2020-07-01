Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

PB stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

