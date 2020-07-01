Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75,028 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

