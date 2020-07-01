Wellington Management Group LLP Has $280,000 Stock Position in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of Ooma worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,810 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,362 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ooma Inc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $346.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

