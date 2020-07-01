Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 29,300 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 634,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $547.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.71. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $77.16 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Golden Ocean Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

