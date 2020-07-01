Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,893,830 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,789,000 after buying an additional 2,255,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,687,000 after buying an additional 3,191,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,693,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,548,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,796,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,407 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.