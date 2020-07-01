Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.10% of National Western Life Group worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth about $767,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWLI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average of $225.23. The stock has a market cap of $666.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.11. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.