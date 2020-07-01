William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

WSO opened at $177.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.68. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $186.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.